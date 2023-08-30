'Severe Turbulence' On Delta Flight Sends 11 To The Hospital

Generally speaking, Delta is about as good as it gets when it comes to flying in the U.S. That doesn’t mean Delta’s actually great or basically perfect. Heck, a lot of people don’t even realize its flight attendants aren’t unionized yet. Still, it could easily be so much worse. And yet, its planes still aren’t immune to the elements, as the crew and passengers on Flight 175 found out yesterday.

CNN reports that Flight 175 was approaching Atlanta after leaving Milan when it experienced “severe turbulence.” Not the kind of turbulence that’s just a little uncomfortable and might cause you to spill your drink. The kind that results in 11 crew members and passengers ending up in the hospital. Thankfully, the pilot was still able to land the plane safely.

“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday,” a Delta spokesperson said. “Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to the hospital.”

The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time, so it’s hard to tell how seriously anyone was hurt. And while we don’t know whether it would have prevented their injuries, this does serve as a great reminder that the flight attendants aren’t kidding when they say to keep your seatbelt . You never know when you’re going to encounter the kind of turbulence that will immediately make you regret being unbuckled. Even if you still get injured, you’re going to be in better shape than you would have if you hadn’t been wearing your seatbelt.