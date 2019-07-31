Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Cars Evolution (YouTube)

I know it’s fun to rag on Ferrari because it’s a pretentious Italian brand that consistently does dumb and petty shit, but there’s also no doubt that it’s an Italian brand that’s produced some of the coolest and most beautiful cars ever. At just under five minutes long, this new video walks us through seven of the greatest Ferraris in history.

Cars Evolution is back with another delightfully animated video, this time showcasing Ferrari’s flagship models from 1962 until now. It runs through the 250 GTO (recently crowned the most expensive car ever sold at auction), the 288 GTO, the F40 (a personal favorite of mine), the F50, the Enzo, the LaFerrari (silly name) and finally the SF90 Stradale.

I am not sure I agree with the inclusion of the SF90 Stradale on this list, however. It uses a V8, not a V12, but it currently is Ferrari’s most powerful car. And there really doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason to Ferrari’s engine choices or placement, so maybe I’m wrong.

Anyway, you should check out the video and learn some stuff about your favorite bedroom poster cars that maybe you never knew.