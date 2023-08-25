Of Course Someone Is Already Trying To Resell A 2024 Acura Integra Type S On Cars And Bids

Depending on who you ask, the Acura Integra Type S is either a fantastic driver’s car that’s far more fun than the spec sheet might suggest or an overpriced turd that has ruined the Integra name. The latter opinion usually comes from people who haven’t driven the Integra Type S yet, but hey, they’re still entitled to their own opinions. And yet, even the most hardened Integra Type S hater probably wouldn’t be surprised to hear about dealers adding ridiculous markups and owners who got early allocations quickly reselling them.

Take, for example, this Integra Type S that just showed up on Cars & Bids. It’s painted in a gorgeous Apex Blue Pearl and has the Orchid interior. It also has just under 500 miles on the odometer, which means it’s been driven but only barely. And while it looks like a flip, the seller claims they’re only getting rid of it because “family stuff came up.” Maybe that’s true. Maybe it’s not. But we also highly doubt it will be the last ultra-low-mile Integra Type S to show up on auction sites. It was just inevitable.

That’s partly because, whether you like the new Integra or not, the demand appears to still be there. At the time of writing, there are still six days left on the auction, and the highest bid is already up to $49,500. That’s within spitting distance of the Type S’s $50,800 base price ($51,995 if you include the destination charge). Unless the seller paid a ridiculous dealer markup to get their hands on this car, odds are, they’re going to end up getting their money back from a buyer who can afford to go around the dealer.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this auction to see where it ends up. Maybe it’ll stall out in the low $50s. Maybe it’ll climb into the $70s. But when you basically have a guarantee of getting your money back with less than 500 miles on the clock, don’t be surprised to see more owners take the gamble on possibly turning a profit instead of keeping their Integra Type Ss to drive and enjoy.