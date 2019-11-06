Really, there’s only one good way to outfit a G-Wagen, and it has to have three key traits: a brown ombré effect on the sides, a bull bar in front that makes it look like it’s wearing thick, Coke-bottle glasses, and a light unit on the roof that looks like the head of that droid that was helping to fix the Millennium Falcon in The Empire Strikes Back. That’s how you do it right.

