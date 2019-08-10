Illustration for article titled QOTW: What Wacky Motorsport Should Be Given A Shot?
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Countersteer  

Yesterday, Jason showed us how incorporating another level of challenge to truck racing might make the sport a lot more exciting to watch. It’s a great idea for a motorsport that isn’t just about driving fast, and I know I would definitely watch some Moving Day Drag Racing. Okay, I would definitely watch a collision super-cut from it on my phone at 2 AM.

I was already thinking about wild motorsports this week, though, because on this past Wednesday ESPN8 “The Ocho” of Dodgeball fame was back, featuring lesser-known sports like Chess Boxing, Stone Skipping and the National Electricians Championship, culminating in what else but a dramatic comeback win for the American Dodgeball team over Canada.. Between those feats of athleticism, though, were a number of motorsports that don’t usually get much TV coverage. ESPN aired Lawnmower racing, School Bus Figure 8 races and the riveting European Tram Driver Championship.

Do you have an idea for a motorsport that pushes the bounds of imagination? Let us know down in the comments!