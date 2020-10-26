Vote 2020 graphic
QOTD

QOTD: Which One Do You Want Back?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
65
Illustration for article titled QOTD: Which One Do You Want Back?
Photo: Volkswagen

When it comes to cars, I’m more of a hoarder than a flipper. Once something enters my orbit, I’m more inclined to hang on. There are, of course, exceptions.

When I was a freshman in college, I bought a 1991 Volkswagen GTI 8V. Cosmetically, it was OK, and it was awesome to drive, but before long it became apparent that it had been hit hard in the rear at some point and it wasn’t tracking straight. I wish I’d known enough to look before I bought it and before I formed a strong attachment to it. And before I ended up selling it for peanuts.

Illustration for article titled QOTD: Which One Do You Want Back?
Photo: Rory Carroll
The GTI was the first car I really cared about, and the first “enthusiast car” I owned. While I’m not a nostalgic person, I’d love to have it back. Well, maybe one with a straight rear end. And maybe the 16V? What about you? What’s the one you want back?

DISCUSSION

Dubblewhopper- 666% chance he'll be going to hell

I would like to see Honda bring back the Prelude or S2000. Mazda should of course bring back the RX-7.