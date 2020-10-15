Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die

QOTD: What's An SUV?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:QOTD
QOTD
49
Save
Illustration for article titled QOTD: Whats An SUV?
Photo: Ford

Hoo boy, day three and we’re already into the dumbest, most annoying kind of question, the one that really doesn’t have an answer. But, here we go: What’s an SUV, as opposed to a crossover? It came up today for the 754th time in my career when Norman asked where I’d classify the new MDX. I said crossover. It’s unibody and has fully independent suspension.

Advertisement

Problem is, by that standard, the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Grand Cherokee are also crossovers, while the above Bronco, the Jeep Wrangler, Lexus GX and Toyota 4Runner are SUVs. What about the new Escalade? Where do you personally draw the line?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential

All Of Trump’s Tax And Regulations Cuts For The Auto Industry Have Done Shit

At $18,000, Would You Turn Back The Clock With This 1924 Cadillac V-63 Sedan?

The Used Market Is Starting To Make More Sense

DISCUSSION

v10omous
V10omous

An SUV needs to either:

-Be body-on-frame

OR be:

-RWD based

AND

-No cars based on its platform.

Anything else is a CUV. The second way to qualify allows things like the Defender and Grand Cherokee that you mention to avoid being lumped in with the CR-Vs of the world.