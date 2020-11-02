QOTD: What Did You Miss Out On This Summer?

Photo : DW Burnett

I saw a couple of snowflakes yesterday. It was jarring because I hardly remember anything that happened after the first week of March. It’s like we skipped over the summer entirely.



Advertisement

But watching IMSA run at Laguna Seca brought me right back to poking around the pits at the Monterey Historics, walking up the dusty hill to the Corkscrew and getting sunburned listening to old rich guys driving their old race cars. I’ve been lucky enough to somehow find my way out to Monterey just about every summer for the last several years and, while missing it this year didn’t even rise to the level of disappointment given everything else that was happening at the time, I will admit that I’ve been catching myself thinking fondly about Laguna, Daytona, Belle Isle, and Indy lately. I miss being at the track.



What about you? What did you miss out on this summer?

