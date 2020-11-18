QOTD: What Car Were You Glad To See Go?

Photo : Wikimedia Commons

In the early aughts, I paid $600 for a black ’69 Ford LTD Sedan (not pictured above) to serve daily driver duty. It had a big block, red interior and slow but functional hideaway headlights. It also had an exhaust leak bad enough to cause nausea on even short trips and frame rails so rusty you could squish them between your fingers. It also had a faint, persistent puke smell.



Once I discovered the frame rail situation and determined that I didn’t have a good way to fix it myself, I called Craigslist, filled out a money order and placed an ad. A few weeks later, a stout farmer in a little Dodge Caravan came and dug the LTD out of the snowbank. He was so happy that I almost didn’t sweat the $100 I lost on the deal. It was one of just a couple of cars I don’t regret selling. Too much.



What about you? Is there a car you were glad to be rid of?

