Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

QOTD: What Car Were You Glad To See Go?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:QOTD
QOTDfordFaildaily driverCraigslist
Illustration for article titled QOTD: What Car Were You Glad To See Go?
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In the early aughts, I paid $600 for a black ’69 Ford LTD Sedan (not pictured above) to serve daily driver duty. It had a big block, red interior and slow but functional hideaway headlights. It also had an exhaust leak bad enough to cause nausea on even short trips and frame rails so rusty you could squish them between your fingers. It also had a faint, persistent puke smell.

Once I discovered the frame rail situation and determined that I didn’t have a good way to fix it myself, I called Craigslist, filled out a money order and placed an ad. A few weeks later, a stout farmer in a little Dodge Caravan came and dug the LTD out of the snowbank. He was so happy that I almost didn’t sweat the $100 I lost on the deal. It was one of just a couple of cars I don’t regret selling. Too much.

What about you? Is there a car you were glad to be rid of?

Rory Carroll

Jalopnik EIC '48 Willys CJ-2A, '84 Porsche 911, '15 VW GTI, '07 Lexus GX 470.

DISCUSSION

pyroholtz
PyroHoltz f@h Oppo 261120

The Jeep Commander had terrible proportions and an awful unending sea of hard grey plastic for an interior, I'm glad this pig lived a short life.