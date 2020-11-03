Vote 2020 graphic
QOTD

QOTD: Choose Your Mural

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:QOTD
QOTDCar Muralsvan
Illustration for article titled QOTD: Choose Your Mural
Photo: Marina Oleinikova & Yulia Shehirina

Yesterday’s biggest post was a delightful little jaunt through the world of Russian airbrush paint jobs. According to our contributor, Misha, the benefits of putting the dang Joker or the squirrel creature from Ice Age on the flank of your car goes beyond how objectively cool it is. It also reduces the risk of your car being stolen.

Do you love the wild majesty of your country? Put that love on your truck. Do you spend your time as an extremely groovy semi-pro motocross racer? Well, your Dodge Tradesmen van can and should reflect that. Hell, even a little vandalism can give a car a whole new feel.

We’re all on board here. What are you going with?

