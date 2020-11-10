QOTD: Are You Heading Home For The Holidays?

There’s a bit in the most recent Aziz Ansari standup special that I think about a lot. In it, he does the math on how many times he’ll likely see his parents before they die. His assumption is that he’ll average a couple of visits a year, then says if that holds for the rest of their lives, it’s just a matter of multiplying the number of visits by the number of years they have left. I think he ends up at 60 remaining visits.
Our government’s decision to mismanage the COVID-19 crisis has made travel much riskier than usual and despite it feeling like it’s dropped out of the news, it’s possible that we could be looking at 2,900 deaths a day by December.
I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t make me feel great about packing the family up for a visit to my little hometown to stay with my aging parents during a busy holiday weekend. What about you, are you going home for the holidays or are you staying put?
DISCUSSION
We are hosting my in-laws for Thanksgiving and going to their house for Christmas. We believe reasonable precautions should be taken, and think we can all do that when travelling by car.
This was supposed to be a year for Christmas with my parents/family, however, my aunt is flying across the country to spend Christmas with my mom and we don’t feel that exposing ourselves to someone travelling by air over the holidays would be prudent. It’s ultimately my parent’s decision if they want to expose themselves to that risk, which they seem okay with doing. My aunt doesn’t really have anyone else in her life, so those of us who aren’t going because of her aren’t upset by it.