QOTD: Are You Heading Home For The Holidays?

Illustration : Jason Torchinsky

There’s a bit in the most recent Aziz Ansari standup special that I think about a lot. In it, he does the math on how many times he’ll likely see his parents before they die. His assumption is that he’ll average a couple of visits a year, then says if that holds for the rest of their lives, it’s just a matter of multiplying the number of visits by the number of years they have left. I think he ends up at 60 remaining visits.



Advertisement

Our government’s decision to mismanage the COVID-19 crisis has made travel much riskier than usual and despite it feeling like it’s dropped out of the news, it’s possible that we could be looking at 2,900 deaths a day by December.



I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t make me feel great about packing the family up for a visit to my little hometown to stay with my aging parents during a busy holiday weekend. What about you, are you going home for the holidays or are you staying put?