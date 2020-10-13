QOTD: Are We Fancy Tool People?

Photo : Rory Carroll

A while ago, someone posted about AVE on Jalopnik and I instantly knew I’d spend hundreds of hours watching his weird YouT ube channel. Four years later, I’m a subscriber, a Patreon supporter, and all the time I was supposed to put into keeping up with prestige TV has gone to watching a pair of Canadian hands manipulating tools of all kinds. Most recently, I caught this little video on some really nice Japanese tools from Nepros.



Which got an age-old question kicking around in my skull. When it comes to tools, are you a buy-once, cry once person? Or are you a buy, break, buy again, break again person? Harbor Freight or SK? Are we fancy tool people?

