It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Countersteer

QOTD: Are We Fancy Tool People?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:Question Of The Day
Question Of The DayToolsFancy
7
Save
Illustration for article titled QOTD: Are We Fancy Tool People?
Photo: Rory Carroll
CountersteerYour true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.
PrevNextView All

A while ago, someone posted about AVE on Jalopnik and I instantly knew I’d spend hundreds of hours watching his weird YouTube channel. Four years later, I’m a subscriber, a Patreon supporter, and all the time I was supposed to put into keeping up with prestige TV has gone to watching a pair of Canadian hands manipulating tools of all kinds. Most recently, I caught this little video on some really nice Japanese tools from Nepros.

Which got an age-old question kicking around in my skull. When it comes to tools, are you a buy-once, cry once person? Or are you a buy, break, buy again, break again person? Harbor Freight or SK? Are we fancy tool people?

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

End Of The 'Ghetto Navy' Is In Sight As Last USN Frigate Cruise Begins

Blip: The Joy Of Paint

A PSA That The Holy Grail Of Chrysler Minivans Is For Sale In North Carolina For Only $2,500

Tesla Is Bending On Price Yet Again

DISCUSSION

bcabrington
JustAnotherG6

I’m more of a middle of the road kind of person and I’d like to think that I don’t use/beat on anything hard enough to render it un-useable.