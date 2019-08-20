SpacelopnikPut Me On The First Nuke To MarsJustin T. WestbrookToday 3:25pmFiled to: SpacelopnikFiled to: SpacelopnikSpacelopnikElon MuskMarsNukes58SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHe’s tweeting about nuking Mars again. I’m there. Let’s do this. Share This StoryRecommended StoriesHere's How To Fix The Big Problems With Elon Musk's Mars SpaceshipGrimes Just Got A Spot On Elon's Escape Ship To Mars: ReportMaybe We Don't Have to Nuke Mars (So Much) After AllAbout the authorJustin T. WestbrookJustin T. WestbrookStaff Writer, JalopnikEmailTwitterPosts