The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Porsche

Porsche Debuts 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid With Bonkers 729 HP And 700 lb-ft

Sure, nobody needs a 729-hp SUV, but we sure as hell want to drive one

By
Kyle Hyatt
Comments (21)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A white 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid drives across a modern suspension bridge at sunset
Photo: Porsche

A few months ago, I got some time behind the wheel of the brand-new 2024 Porsche Cayenne. I drove the S model and the top-tier, wicked-fast Turbo GT; both were incredible. In fact, I’d say it’s comfortably the best SUV on sale today. Of course, Porsche being Porsche, it hasn’t been content with the Turbo GT’s 650 horsepower, and so, according to an announcement made on Monday, it’s adding a hybrid system to the twin-turbo V8.

Watch
Jalopinions | Porsche 944
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Porsche's Latest Concept Is The Sexy Electric Hypercar Of Our Dreams
June 8, 2023
Rutledge Wood Isn't The Biggest Corvette Fan, But Loved His C6
June 26, 2023

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid produces a frankly staggering 729 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque from its gasoline engine and hybrid system combined, which Porsche claims is good for a 3.5-second 0-60 time and a top speed of 183 mph.

Advertisement
A white 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is parked on a road at sunset, rear three-quarter view
Photo: Porsche

That Hellcat-like power figure isn’t the Cayenne’s only party trick either. It also has a larger battery pack than previous Cayenne hybrid models – it’s now 25.9 kilowatt-hours – which means considerably more electric range, and an on-board 11 kW charger means it will be way faster and easier to top off that battery (if you’re cool and buck the trend of PHEV drivers not charging their cars.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Beyond the drivetrain, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid gets all the same stuff that makes the other new Cayennes great, like adaptive air suspension and Porsche Torque Vectoring, plus features like Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and rear-wheel steering can be ordered as options. Niceties like a heated steering wheel and 18-way power sports seats are standard, as is a Race-Tex (read: Porsche’s version of Alcantara) headliner.

The interior of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid in black
Photo: Porsche

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is available to order now, with deliveries expected in Q2 of next year. Prices start at $148,550 for the SUV and $153,050 for the coupe, both including a $1,650 destination fee.