Image: Porsche

Porsche bought the Nardò Technical Center back in 2012 through a subsidiary and have recently finished renovations of the 7.5 mile high speed test track. With an investment of 35 million euros and 7 months of work, the track has been repaved, and a new guard rail system has been installed. Hopefully access to a proper high speed test track will mean Porsche can finally build stuff that goes fast.Â