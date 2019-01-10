Drive Free or Die.
Traffic Jams

Placebo — 'Hang On To Your IQ'

Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:Traffic Jams
Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Listening to Placebo brings back fond memories of being an irrationally angsty high schooler. Still absolute musical legends, though

Elizabeth Blackstock
Elizabeth Blackstock

Staff writer. Motorsport fanatic. Proud owner of a 2013 Mazda 2.

