Pictured: Me on my way to Radwood Detroit this weekend. Bradley BrownellYesterday 10:00pmFiled to: BlipFiled to: BlipBlipDodge M4S Turbo InterceptorThe WraithRadwood35SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkScreenshot: New Century EntertainmentPictured: Me on my way to Radwood Detroit this weekend. I’m taking the Willow River Cutoff. Race you there?AdvertisementShare This StoryAbout the authorBradley BrownellBradley BrownellJalopnik contributor with a love for everything sketchy and eclectic.TwitterPosts