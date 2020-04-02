Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Okay, here’s your shut-in car fantasy scenario for the day: You wake up in the driver’s seat of a lovely, mint condition 1962 Sunbeam-Talbot. This is what you see. You hear a rustling behind you to see a wet paper bag on the back seat, twitching and shaking. Your phone buzzes. It’s a text message that just says”NOW.” What do you do?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

