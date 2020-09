Illustration : Saab

Oh man, I love this cutaway image of a 1956 to 1960 Saab 93. It’s such a riot of vivid color and shape and feels so whimsical and, I don’t know, active for a technical drawing. It’s like a crazy friend who always seems maybe a little high or drunk but she’s always up for whatever crazy plan and maybe she gets you into trouble.

Advertisement

Also, I never get tired of that weird DKW-style radiator-behind-the-engine layout. It never starts to look normal.