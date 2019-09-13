Truck Yeah The trucks are good!

Fifty-three foot trucks are not allowed on most New York City streets for a reason. I could sit here and explain to you what those reasons are, or you could just watch this horrendous video of a 53-foot truck eradicate this Toyota Matrix XR, knock out a hydrant, and otherwise lock down an entire Queens intersection:

This is just terrible for everyone involved, except for the narrator of this video, who, God bless his delightful New York accent—an increasingly rare find in this trash city—is enjoying the hell out of it. And you know what? Good for him. Live in New York with a car long enough, and something horrible will happen to you, too.

