Nine Inch Nails — 'Head Like A Hole'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
Yesterday was Pretty Hate Machine’s 30th birthday but I, for one, will be getting my industrial rock anger on all week long.
Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
Yesterday was Pretty Hate Machine’s 30th birthday but I, for one, will be getting my industrial rock anger on all week long.
Staff writer. Motorsport fanatic. Proud owner of a 2013 Mazda 2.