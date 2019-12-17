Most people don’t realize this, but the globally-reviled improv comedy troupe known as Three Jacks and a Queen made a living doing print ads for Fiats in Poland in the mid 1970s after their exile from America in 1971. They have never been allowed back in the country.
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)