Mercedes’ Electric CLA Concept Adds 250-Mile Range In 15 Minutes

Mercedes-Benz has just thrown the covers off a shiny new concept car that premieres a “close-to-production” model of its next generation CLA series. The car, which was unveiled at an event in Germany, packs in some sleek looking headlights, a futuristic interior and a range of more than 450 miles thanks to tech taken from Merc’s Vision EQXX concept.



The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class is built around a next-generation electric powertrain, which the German automaker has developed off the back of its experiments with the EQXX, which could cover more than 700 miles per charge. Sadly the CLA concept doesn’t quite manage that, but it’s still an impressive car.

Advertisement

In its concept form, Mercedes says the next-gen CLA will be capable of covering 750 km per charge, which is equivalent to around 466 miles. What’s more, it’ll come with some super-fast charging tech that can add up to 250 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

As well as that impressive range, the new concept car comes with all the hallmarks of a successful EV. Inside, there’s a futuristic cabin that showcases the company’s idea of the ultimate in-car experience. This means there’s an enormous screen making up the dash, covering the dials behind the wheel, center console and there’s even a display in front of the passenger seat.

On top of that, there’s all kinds of pale blue ambient lighting and neat cutaways for storage, like a space under the center console for a small bag. Then there are the seats, which look like snug fitting monsters and are all finished in a crisp blue and white fabric. It looks pretty cool and also fairly manageable, I would not be surprised to see this in a road car pretty soon. Albeit a very expensive one.

Advertisement

Then there’s the exterior of the car, which is packed with nods to the current CLA and the EQXX concept car. The body panels are all smooth and sleek, no doubt to help with aerodynamics, save for a slick line along the middle of the car that echoes the shape of the current CLA.

Advertisement

Up front, is a huge “grille” that’s absolutely smothered in illuminated Mercedes emblems, and there are further nods to the three-pointed star in the headlights and tail lights. I like the lights a lot.

Interestingly, Mercedes says this isn’t merely a one-model lineup that’s its teasing here. Instead, the German automaker says the concept marks the beginning of Mercedes’ ambitions for the future of EVs. According to the company, the CLA Concept will be followed three other additions to the range, as Ola Källenius, chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, explained in a statement:

“The Concept CLA Class is the forerunner for an entirely new all-electric segment of entry-level vehicles at Mercedes-Benz. The range will comprise a total of four new models – a four-door coupe, a shooting brake and two stunning SUVs – each with significantly elevated product substance. This new model family is inspired by a generation of car buyers who want that unmistakable Mercedes-Benz feel, with more features, even greater comfort and safety and the most advanced technology.”

Advertisement

So, what do you think to the CLA Concept? Is it a Mercedes future you’re here for? And, if so, what would it take for you take this over the best gas-powered car Mercedes has to offer?