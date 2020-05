Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.



Advertisement

Thought I’d share the song I play at top volume in my little home office every time we get a complaint about our potty mouths. Just know, if you take time out of both of our days to complain about the words we use, I am immediately screaming this song at the top of my lungs while deleting your email.