Marilyn Manson — 'I Want To Disappear'

Elizabeth Blackstock
Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

There’s a fellow student in my rhetoric class who has decided she’s going to write her first essay on The High End of Low and it brought back so many war flashbacks from my time as a goth child in high school, where I thought I was very edgy and intelligent for liking Manson. In retrospect, I was not, but now I’m mad because all I’ve wanted to listen to for the past week is Mechanical Animals.

