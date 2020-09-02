ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Oldsmobile

Man, Oldsmobile was going for some strange stuff with the 1969 442 W-30. It seems that they had created this Dr.Oldsmobile mad scientist character to imply that deeply strange, perhaps immoral experiments were crucial to the development of the car. The Dr.Oldsmobile character itself is pretty bizarre:

Photo: Oldsmobile
It’s clearly intended to be a sort of Dr.Frankenstein sort of character, but strangely melded with a kind of P.F. Butterscotch 1890s ice cream parlor sort of mustachio’d carnival-dude. And the Igor-type helper is melded with a kind of circus strongman archetype? It’s all deeply, deeply weird.

Oldsmobile should have stuck with this.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

