Man Behind $400,000 Of Dealer Car Thefts Gets 11 Years In Prison

A man’s short but profitable scheme stealing over $400,000 in vehicles from multiple dealers concludes with a sentence of 11 years in prison, KTLA reports.



Jean Anthony Parret had used stolen identities to purchase vehicles at multiple dealerships throughout Southern California between November 2021 and January 2022. He then went to dealerships throughout Southern California and took out loans using the stolen info and credit to purchase cars. The list of purchased vehicles is fairly long for having been purchased in such a short time. Per The Daily Bulletin.

He was accused of using someone else’s identity to steal a 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat from Cal Worthington Ford in Long Beach Nov. 18, 2021; a 2020 Ford Ranger from Kia Downtown of Los Angeles on Nov. 23, 2021; a 2022 Chevy Silverado from G. Bunnin Chevrolet in Santa Paula on Nov. 26, 2021; a 2021 Nissan Titan from Garden Grove Nissan on Dec. 15, 2021; a 2022 Chevy Silverado from Chevrolet of Montebello Jan. 4, 2022; a 2022 Ford F-150 from Norm Reeves Ford in Cerritos Feb. 21, 2022; and a 2022 Audi S3 from Walter’s Audi in Riverside on Feb. 23, 2022. Parret was also accused of attempting to steal a 2020 Ford Ranger from Raceway Ford in Riverside on Dec. 22, 2021; a 2021 Ford F-150 from Cal Worthington Ford in Long Beach on Jan. 6, 2022; and a 2021 Range Rover from South Bay Jaguar on Feb. 23, 2022.

Advertisement

Authorities say the total cost for all the vehicles is well over $400,000. According to the investigative work of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention, with help from other regional task forces, they also found that many of the vehicles that Parret “purchased” from the dealers ended up in Mexico.

In a statement, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that the damage done to the victims lives and credit will take years to repair.

Advertisement Advertisement

“These are not victimless crimes. Becoming the victim of identity theft can have profound consequences that can take years if not decades to overcome, including having credit histories ruined and losing the ability to qualify for employment opportunities and housing as a result of financial predators.”

While Parret pleaded guilty to three counts of identity theft and a count of grand theft, he was surprisingly offered a plea deal that saw “multiple other felonies and sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,000 to $500,000” dismissed.