Just a quick reminder: if you ever find yourself in real trouble, caught in a jam or scrape you don’t think you can get out of, every person of worth with a noble heart is permitted one opportunity to call out to the Magic Lady in the Weird Sorta-Cowboy Shirt in the Flying Fiat Cabriolet 1500 Sport for help.

She’ll come swooping in, doors flapping, and settle whatever hash needs settling. Make sure you pick your time well, as we all just get one shot.