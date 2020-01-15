Jubilee -- 'Speed Limit'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
The whole new record from Jubilee is great, but this is a car site, so what am I going to do, not post the track called Speed Limit?
Raphael Orlove is features editor for Jalopnik.