Jason Torchinsky
It’s the end of the week! Let’s wrap it up by looking down at the VW Thing, but not metaphorically, because what kind of monster looks down on a Thing? It’s actually a pretty good bit of packaging--remember that’s a trunk up front, so all that sharp-cornered, corrugated area from the front bumper to the folded roof is for people, friendly animals, or stuff. It’s gloriously no-bullshit. 

