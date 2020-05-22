It’s the end of the week! Let’s wrap it up by looking down at the VW Thing, but not metaphorically, because what kind of monster looks down on a Thing? It’s actually a pretty good bit of packaging--remember that’s a trunk up front, so all that sharp-cornered, corrugated area from the front bumper to the folded roof is for people, friendly animals, or stuff. It’s gloriously no-bullshit.
