Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: AMC

It’s not widely remembered, but one of the projects implemented at American Motors by George Romney before he stepped down in 1962 was a refugee program for former British Ministry of Silly Walks employees who were being persecuted for the intense silliness of their walks. The program continued after he left, and by 1967 colonies like these in rural parts of the country were housing silly-walking ex-Brits, usually eight per pink tent.

By 1970, all of them had been killed off by surrounding townspeople, sick of the deeply silly walking, and the story buried by the government. We must never forget. 

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

DISCUSSION

arch-duke-maxyenko
Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

Those poor, very silly people, they just got too silly for their own good. They were probably beaten to death by the local gang of old ladies.