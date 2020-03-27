It’s Friday! Time to start the weekend right by hopping into this Ford Consul, shoving the driver out of the way, and driving, driving, driving, with a fast determined, sweaty intensity, spewing a never-ending stream of gibberish, randomly jerking the wheel to and fro, then throwing back your head and laughing, laughing, laughing, the only one who understands what a joke it all is and why! Have a great weekend, everyone!

