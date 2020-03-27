Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
6
Save

It’s Friday! Time to start the weekend right by hopping into this Ford Consul, shoving the driver out of the way, and driving, driving, driving, with a fast determined, sweaty intensity, spewing a never-ending stream of gibberish, randomly jerking the wheel to and fro, then throwing back your head and laughing, laughing, laughing, the only one who understands what a joke it all is and why! Have a great weekend, everyone!

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

I Now Have Literally No Excuse Not To Fix My 10 Cars So May The Wrenching Begin

The Massive Soviet Sub That Inspired 'Hunt For Red October'

This 1970s Cadillac Concept Made Me Furious

That Time An SR-71 Made An Emergency Landing In Norway After Spying On The Soviets