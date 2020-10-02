Photo : Reliant

It’s Friday! I’m back from a long trip, by the way, thanks for asking. I just think today would be a good day to take a moment to consider how impoverished our lives are because we don’t know anyone who’s a hot air balloonist who drives a three-wheel Reliant. Unless you do know such a person, or, even better, are such a person.

It’d also be the only time you could be driving with someone and then decide you’d feel safer sitting in a picnic basket suspended by a bag of toasty air.