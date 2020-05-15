It’s Friday! Hot pickles, it’s Friday, which may or may not still have relevance in this weird-ass period anymore, but if it does, please celebrate or even sale-abrate with this Ford of Britain prototype Cortina variant called the Saxon, which looks kinda like a shrunken Thunderbird with better taillights. Pretty cool!
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)