It’s about to be The Holidays, so please enjoy this image of an Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Sedan, complete with a local straw-hatted thug cheerily threatening a well-dressed drunk as a woman sits in the car, happily petting her genetically-engineered chrysanthemum-terrier hybrid animal. Enjoy, friends, enjoy!
1.3K
16
Save
About the author
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)