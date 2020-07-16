Photo : Autobianchi

I was trying to remember what FCA/PSA’s new merged name, Stellantis, was reminding me of (other than. a psoriasis drug that has side effects that include Rhythmic Tongue Motion and Rapid Navel Inversion Syndrome) and it finally hit me: the Autobianchi Stellina! Stellantis just sounds like the third person plural if you conjugate Stellina.