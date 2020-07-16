I was trying to remember what FCA/PSA’s new merged name, Stellantis, was reminding me of (other than. a psoriasis drug that has side effects that include Rhythmic Tongue Motion and Rapid Navel Inversion Syndrome) and it finally hit me: the Autobianchi Stellina! Stellantis just sounds like the third person plural if you conjugate Stellina.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)
DISCUSSION
They sound like they could be Latin, so Stellina would be the plural and Stellantis would be singular.
Does one “conjugate” a noun?