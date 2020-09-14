I was off Friday judging a LeMons race, but I’m back, ready to fall back into the damp, warm embrace of high-quality automotive content. Let’s start the week the best way possible— with an old Dutch truck. That sounds like a euphemism—give ‘em the old Dutch Truck! But mostly I like the name for this DAF, Torpedofront, because it’s a great name and kinda inaccurate here—that looks nothing like a torpedo.
Jason, were you at CMP I’m assuming?