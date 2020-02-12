Drive Free or Die.
Jason Torchinsky
I was going to make fun of that couple from this 1967 SEAT 850 Coupe brochure because they’re looking into that trunk like there’s a newborn baby in there, but then I really looked at that trunk and realized holy shit, that is one well-packed trunk! It’s perfect! Not a cubic whatever of wasted space! Make room, señor and señorita, I wanna look, too.

