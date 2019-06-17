I’ve recently become obsessed with the DKW Munga, the little 980cc four-wheel drive off-road machine that was the grandfather of the legendary Audi Quattro rally car. The Munga was also the basis for the equally-as-cool VW Iltis military SUV.
Last week, I spotted this Munga for sale in Germany, and now I can’t stop thinking about the things.
