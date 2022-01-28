Okay, someone help me out here. I was looking at a brochure for the Fiat 238, Fiat’s small, multipurpose vans, and they have all these cutaway drawings of all the versions: cargo vans, passenger vans, school buses, ambulances, and so on. Here, look:

Anyway, they all have the expected Italian names for what they are: double-cab pickup, schoolbus, van, etc. Except one. The one up top there, a very basic, three-row passenger van with simple cardboard door cards only up front, and bare metal in the rear.

It’s called the Promiscuo, which is Italian for “promiscuous.”

Why? Why is this bare-bones passenger van called promiscuous? If you had to pick one of these to bone in, there’s much better options on the list. What is that referring to? What am I missing here?

Help.