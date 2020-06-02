I’m pretty sure this is one of the earliest car configurators, where you could test out what color Beetle you wanted by painting it with little paintbrushes. It was harder to try to do it at work without getting noticed, though. Mostly because of dripping, the same thing that gave away if you were trying to secretly eat Sloppy Joes at work.
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)