Photo : Simca

I know most of you see an image like this and immediately think “oh no, not another glorification of mid-century kid/canine trunk fights” but I promise you that’s not what this is. This is a 1968 Simca ad deliberately made to re-habilitate the idea of kids and dogs enjoying trunks safely. Something Europe especially needed around this time. If they could recover from the sc ourge of brutal kid v. dog trunk fights, we can get over our issues, too, right? Have a great weekend.