jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Images
Images
I know it’s not often discussed, but in the wild there were a number of recorded cases of Mini Clubmen hunting and eating others of their own kind, almost always in times of resource scarcity, but it did happen. Pictures of such a hunt are rare, but this one of wild Clubmen in the forest is the most famous. This picture and the implied cannibalism caused a dip in Mini Clubman sales in the 1970s. 

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

