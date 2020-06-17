I know it’s not often discussed, but in the wild there were a number of recorded cases of Mini Clubmen hunting and eating others of their own kind, almost always in times of resource scarcity, but it did happen. Pictures of such a hunt are rare, but this one of wild Clubmen in the forest is the most famous. This picture and the implied cannibalism caused a dip in Mini Clubman sales in the 1970s.
