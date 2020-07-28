Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
5
Save
Photo: Triumph

I don’t think I really appreciated just how much Triumph had the “car to drive to your aircraft” market all wrapped up back in the 1970s. Nowadays it seems to only be the domain of high-end, overpriced SUVs, but once, in a magical time long ago, you could get to your plane on a grassy field in a charming little car with Lucas electrics. Maybe get to the plane, I mean. Probably.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

American Spy Plane Makes Mad Dash For Sweden After Russian Intercept

Having Driven The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, I No Longer Care For Other Vehicles

My $150 Project Bike Isn't Nearly As Awful As I Hoped It'd Be

America's Real WWII Flying Fortress Was The Massive Douglas XB-19

DISCUSSION

arch-duke-maxyenko
Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

Triumph GT6: The official car for picking up your cocaine straight from the pilot. 