I couldn’t possibly be bothered with something as mundane as a Rolls-Royce Corniche. I, a man-about-town in the mid-to-late-1970s, chose the much more rare and expensive Carmargue as my mount of choice. It was, after all, the first car to ever feature automatic dual-zone climate control. And creased Pininfarina styling appeals to my modern sensibilities, don’t you know? Oh Blythe, how do we feel about a quick vacay to Palm Springs this weekend?