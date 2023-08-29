Hyundai Recalls Nearly 38,000 Elantra Hybrids Over Unintended Acceleration Risk

The Hyundai Elantra’s styling isn’t going to be for everyone, but if you’re in the market for a new car that’s affordable and fuel-efficient, the Elantra Hybrid makes a compelling case for itself. After all, it starts below $25,000 (although the price rises to $25,665 if you include the destination charge) and is EPA-rated at 53/56/54 mpg (city/highway/combined). Especially if you can’t get your hands on a Toyota Corolla Hybrid, you can’t go wrong in giving the Elantra Hybrid a look. Just make sure the latest recall has been fixed before you buy.

Autoblog reports that Hyundai recently issued a recall for the Elantra Hybrid that covers 37,997 cars built between the 2021 and 2023 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall reports, “The motor control unit (“MCU”) software may detect a transmission / drive motor synchronization fault while driving triggering a “fail-safe” condition that temporarily results in slow, unintended acceleration after release of the brake pedal. Service brake functionality is unaffected and remains fully operational”

Unintended acceleration is certainly not good, but that doesn’t necessarily mean owners have to stop driving their cars until they’ve been fixed. Since the brakes still work, and the Elantra Hybrid comes with a brake override system, it’s still considered safe to drive. Just maybe be a little extra cautious while doing so and make an appointment with your local dealer to have the MCU updated so you don’t have to worry about it anymore. As with all recalls, the fix will be free for owners whether their cars are still under warranty or not.

Letters will be sent out to owners to notify them of the recall starting in October. If your Elantra Hybrid was built after August 10, 2023, it will not be part of the recall. But if you are unsure whether your car is included or not, you can check by entering your vehicle identification number on the NHTSA’s website.