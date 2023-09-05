The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Hurricane Idalia Flooding Can Cause EVs To Catch Fire Weeks After Storm

Dried saltwater can cause lithium-ion batteries to burst into flames long after the flood recedes.

By
Ryan Erik King
Comments (10)
A flooded street after Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Gandy neighborhood of St. Petersburg, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Photo: Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

For many across the United States, hurricane season brings the possibility of effectively rendering your car a total loss. The proliferation of electric vehicles has added another element of danger: Saltwater-provoked lithium-ion battery fires.

CBS News reports that floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia caused at least two Tesla vehicles to burst into flames in Dunedin, Florida, roughly 20 miles north of St. Petersburg. The category four storm hit Florida’s Gulf Coast last week, with Tampa Bay experiencing a three-foot storm surge. Emergency services rescued at least 75 people from flooded areas around St. Petersburg.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle fires and posted a warning on its Facebook page. The message reads:

If you own a hybrid or electric vehicle that has come into contact with saltwater due to recent flooding within the last 24 hours, it is crucial to relocate the vehicle from your garage without delay. Saltwater exposure can trigger combustion in lithium-ion batteries. If possible, transfer your vehicle to higher ground.

*This includes golf carts and electric scooters. Don’t drive these through water. PHFR crews have seen numerous residents out in golf carts and children on scooters riding through water.

When saltwater evaporates, the residual salt left in the battery can create bridges between the cells in the lithium-ion battery pack and spark an inferno. The blaze can quickly create a house fire if the EV was stored inside an attached garage when the storm hit. It is important to note that the electric car can seem fine but burst into flames weeks after being exposed to saltwater. EV fires are notoriously difficult to put out, with firefighters still struggling for a safe way to handle EVs.