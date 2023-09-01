These Are The Unbreakable Rules Of Air Travel

Flying suck now. It’s a nightmare, and it’s only gotten worse since the plague times. It seems some of us have forgotten what it means to be or behave like a person — a normal, decent person. Or maybe the monster was always lurking there, just under the surface. Who knew one delayed flight was all it took to make someone snap?
Some of us have forgotten basic flying decency. Ahead of yet another chaotic travel event, with 14 million passengers taking to the skies for this glorious three day weekend brought to you by unions (you’re welcome), we are here to help. Much of this won’t apply for business or first class passengers, but that’s OK. Folks used to traveling like that are already used to following a completely different set of rules than the rest of us.