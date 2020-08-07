Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
Illustration: Austin-Healey

Hey! You made it through another week! Damn, you’re good at this moving-forward-through time stuff. Let’s celebrate by trying to estimate the sizes of the people in this Austin-Healey Sprite. Based on the sizes and positions of their heads, I’m not sure either person would be more than, oh, maybe 60 percent scale of an average human? They make that thing look huge.

Why did these ads do that? The one key trait about the Sprite/Midget was its diminutive size—did Austin just want everyone walking in the dealer to look at the brochure, then at themselves next to the car and think “holy shit, I’m colossal. I better buy this.”

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

