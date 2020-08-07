Illustration : Austin-Healey

Hey! You made it through another week! Damn, you’re good at this moving-forward-through time stuff. Let’s celebrate by trying to estimate the sizes of the people in this Austin-Healey Sprite. Based on the sizes and positions of their heads, I’m not sure either person would be more than, oh, maybe 60 percent scale of an average human? They make that thing look huge.

Why did these ads do that? The one key trait about the Sprite/Midget was its diminutive size—did Austin just want everyone walking in the dealer to look at the brochure, then at themselves next to the car and think “holy shit , I’m colossal. I better buy this.”