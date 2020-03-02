Hey! Welcome to March! It’s all fresh and ready for you to enjoy. Feel free to start it off by enjoying not just this lovely illustration of a Panhjard Dyna, but chuckling at the Dutchy hilarity of the dealer info: VON LOON’S AUTOMOBIELBEDRIJF sounds like someone was fucking around then laughing so hard they began to hit random keys, and Korte Kleverlaan sounds like a made-up kid’s book address, too. I mean, at least to English-speaking ears. English-hearing? Hm.

