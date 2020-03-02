Drive Free or Die.
Hey! Welcome to March! It’s all fresh and ready for you to enjoy. Feel free to start it off by enjoying not just this lovely illustration of a Panhjard Dyna, but chuckling at the Dutchy hilarity of the dealer info: VON LOON’S AUTOMOBIELBEDRIJF sounds like someone was fucking around then laughing so hard they began to hit random keys, and Korte Kleverlaan sounds like a made-up kid’s book address, too. I mean, at least to English-speaking ears. English-hearing? Hm.

